PNG Air recommence Western and Sepik flights

Those intending to travel, holding onto a valid ticket and have queries are encouraged to visit a PNG Air sales office or an agent to be served.

Acting Chief Commercial Officer, Nancy Nakikus said "PNG Air is looking forward to operate flights and continue to connect people".

"We are looking forward to getting normalcy back into PNG and giving our people a quality service they deserve,"

"PNG Air will continue to comply to State of Emergency orders and adhere to COVID-19 protocols, as the peoples airline of choice, thus connecting you to your loved ones in this trying times of the COVID 19 pandemic".

"In the meantime flights into the Autonomous Region of Bougainville are still restricted and PNG Air will work in close consultation with the Office of the Emergency Controller".

"We will keep you all posted should a flight be planned for Buka soon".

Picture: PNG Air