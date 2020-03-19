PNG Air outlines COVID-19 measures

PNG Air activated their Crisis Management Team (CMT) back in January to deal with risks of the COVID-19, and since then have been working closely with key stakeholders such as the National Airports Corporation and the World Health Organisation, and taking an active role in supporting the government task force.

“As a primarily domestic airline, we have put a huge array of measures in place to protect the health of both our passengers and staff,” stated PNG Air.

“We realise that PNG is a unique environment and many of our passengers travel through necessity rather than choice, such as to reach their place of employment, and we will continue to operate flights. However, we will continue to comply with all government regulations, and may need to make changes to our schedule, possibly with limited notice.

“We ask for your understanding during this period, and urge you to check flight status before travelling to the airport, and to allow more time when travelling as additional health screening measures are in place.”

PNG Air urges travellers who have any symptoms of COVID-19 not to place other passengers or airport and airline staff at risk.

“If you have any symptoms, you should NOT travel, and seek medical advice instead. We will arrange refunds for any passenger who suspects they may have COVID-19 symptoms and cancels their flight booking.

“As a 100 percent PNG owned airline, both the board of directors, CEO and staff are committed to helping our community during this time. We will follow all directions from the PNG government and health agencies, but we need you to support us by remaining flexible, and not travelling if you have any symptoms of COVID-19.”