PNG Air’s new travel process

In a statement, the airline says it will maintain the domestic schedule in compliance to the new measures and will uplift passengers approved by the Controller.

All intending passengers who wish to travel with PNG Air must:

Complete an Individual Air Passenger Travel Form stating reason for travel at each PNG Air sales offices. The completed forms will be sent to the National Control Centre for the Controller’s assessment; Customers must allow 48 hours for submissions to be processed by the Controller; Customers will be advised of the outcome 48 hours after submission; If approved by the Controller, customer will pay and collect ticket from the PNG Air sales office.

Reasons for Travel:

Students returning to their usual place of residence or returning to their educational institution (one way tickets to be issued);

Persons returning to their usual residence (one way tickets will be issued);

Essential Services;

Essential business travel;

Seeking medical assistance and medivac; and

Emergency transport, including but not limited to repatriation of deceased person.

PNG Air will continue to operate under the strict COVID-19 health requirements:

PNG Air will continue to provide hand sanitising at counters and gate checks;

Social distancing at check-in, boarding and disembarkation;

Issuance of facemasks at the gate checks;

Facemasks will be worn by passengers for the duration of the flight and disembarkation into the designated terminals;

Inflight catering will not be served; therefore we recommend the passengers have a meal before your flight.

“A courtesy reminder; National Declaration of Health (NDOH) forms will continue to be distributed and must be completed and presented upon arrival into your domestic port of travel,” said the airline.

“PNG Air will ensure to operate in a safe and compliant manner, adhering to advice from the PNG Government as per the pandemic measures issued to mitigate the risks in the spread against Coronavirus (COVID-19). These are trying times for everyone and we are all feeling it. PNG Air encourages all to; stay safe, maintain social distancing and wash your hands every day.

“PNG Air appreciates your cooperation and understanding in managing the spread of COVID-19 in our beautiful country, Papua New Guinea.”

(Loop PNG file picture)