PNG Air’s first Buka flight since SOE

PNG Air flight CG1744 made a grand entrance into Buka at 1100hrs; all passengers obtained clearance by AROB SoE Controller prior to travelling.

“Passengers who choose to travel to Buka must contact the AROB SoE Controller directly by emailing arobcovid19occ@gmail.com and present written approval at time of purchasing a ticket,” said PNG Air.

“Upon arrival, all passengers will undertake mandatory 14-day quarantine.

“Domestic travel application forms are available at all operating PNG Air sales offices and Post PNG offices.

“PNG Air will continue to operate within strict health and safety measurements in compliance with State of Emergency orders and adhere to COVID-19 protocols.

“The airline is looking forward to getting normalcy back into PNG, and encourages the nation to fly with the airline owned by the people of Papua New Guinea.”

For bookings or queries, call Toll Free 16111, 74112644 or visit a PNG Air sales office near you.