PNG added to SI’s list of affected countries

In an update issued by Solomon Islands Ministry of Health on January 2, 2020, PNG was added as one of the measles “affected” countries, along with New Zealand.

The original list of affected countries comprised American Samoa, Samoa, Fiji, Tonga, Australia and the Philippines.

The Ministry of Health advised that it is mandatory to fill in a Traveller Health Declaration Card before entering the Solomon Islands.

Proof of vaccination will be in the form of a vaccine card, vaccination records for proof of immunisation for children, and medical certificate from a recognised medical practitioner/hospital.

These requirements are not applicable for infants less than 6 months of age, pregnant women and passengers transiting through PNG where the original port of departure is not an affected country.

Solomon Islands first made the announcement in December 2019 for everyone to receive the vaccination as a requirement prior to traveling into the country.

(Air Niugini operates six weekly flights to Honiara, Solomon Islands)