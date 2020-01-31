PNG’s potential K200bn economy

Prime Minister James Marape said PNG has enough gas resources to develop five LNG trains which can then have a massive impact on the economy.

“Certainly, five trains of LNG will help me achieve my dream that we will go past K200bn economy in 10 years,” he said at the Back to Business Breakfast on January 30th.

“That is achievable and within sight. We are working to ensure that the discussion on a fifth train is secured at terms that is not harmful to investors but also at terms consistent with the laws of this land.”