Permanent home built from NCSL savings

The couple recently completed their high covenant three-bedroom house just in time for 2019 Christmas and the 2020 New Year celebrations.

Gole is currently employed by Kutmor Ltd and said she came to know about NCSL through a colleague, who is also a fellow NCSL member.

The construction of the dream home took close to two years for full completion. Gole said having a goal such as building a house was not an easy feat, as one has to be strict with savings.

“I started saving with NCSL in 2017 but did not initially plan to build a house. I saved with NCSL but because I had no set goals at the time, I would withdraw unnecessarily until 2018 when an earthquake rocked the Highlands region which severely affected businesses and the livelihoods of the population. Due to the earthquake, my current employer decided to re-locate and opened an office here in Port Moresby where I had to find rented accommodation.

“Living in rental accommodation from fortnight to fortnight was very challenging due to the unregulated high rental rates charged by landlords as widely covered in the media. This was when I decided to secure land and build a house,” she said.

“Having this goal in mind, I knew that regular fortnightly savings any lower than K200 will not assist me achieve my goal in a short space of time. Hence, I decided to commit almost 80-90 percent to savings, which saw me committing K1,000 towards NCSL savings and most times, only going home with K150 after deductions as take home. This drive started in June 2018.”

It cost Joyce and Howard over K165,000 inclusive of building materials, labour and construction, logistics and other associated costs to build and complete their dream home.

“I find NCSL a flexible lending organisation with low interest repayment rate, unlike what is offered in the market. As long as I had loan eligibility, I was still able to apply for additional loans (monthly) as I still had my regular savings and loan repayments remitted by my payroll department.

“NCSL’s customer service of providing timely responses via its electronic services is another added value to be commended. With the Society’s stance on going paperless and phasing out paper applications, members are able to apply at the click of a button on their phone online or using SMS Banking service and do not have to visit a branch, where the progress of applications can also be tracked and viewed on these services.”

Now a staunch NCSL advocate, Gole also shared that her positive attitude to savings and especially saving with NCSL has also convinced those within her circles of influence, including work colleagues and in her industry and family, to also join and save with NCSL. One of those people was her partner, who was not initially contributing and saving with NCSL but is now a member and also an advocate as witnessed by those attending the blessing and opening feast of their house at Gerehu on the first week of January, 2020.

“I can attest to the benefits of saving with NCSL,” Gole said. “Monthly loans with NCSL also assisted towards paying for my school fees of K5,860 to study at Divine Word’s Port Moresby Campus. It also enabled me to buy cargo worth up to K7,000 to start my trade store at Gerehu Stage 6, and also pay for repatriation and burial expenses for my late father.”

In thanking the Society and attesting to benefitting from its savings and loan products, she rates NCSL as one of the best financial institutions in the country.

NCSL is a voluntary savings scheme and offers loans at 1 percent monthly charge on the reducing loan balance.

Its services are easily accessible and invites interested people to become a member, whether local or expatriate. Minimum fortnightly or monthly contribution is K20.

