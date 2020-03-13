Oro presents record K115m budget

Governor Gary Juffa was flanked by Vice Minister for Agriculture and Livestock and Member for Sohe, Henry Amuli, Ijivitari MP Richard Masere, Provincial Administrator Trevor Magei and staff from the Provincial and District administration as the Oro Provincial Budget was handed over to the Treasurer for vetting and approval.

A pleasantly surprised Treasurer expressed his delight at the show of unity amongst Oro’s Provincial and Administrative leaders in presenting the money plan for the people of Oro.

“I commend the Oro Provincial Government for its great achievement in being able to raise the province’s internal revenue from around K200,000 back in 2007 up to a staggering K29 million that is expected this year,” Treasurer Ian Ling-Stuckey said.

“Whilst issues like GST remain a concern for the province, I would like to encourage Governor Juffa to share his revenue collection ideas with his colleague governors so that other provinces struggling to collect internal revenue can also lift their revenue figures.

“I am also most impressed with efforts by the Vice Minister for Agriculture and Livestock and Member for Sohe, Henry Amuli, and his District Treasury team in being able to effectively implement the government’s new Integrated Financial Management System.

“No doubt Sohe can help assist many other districts and provinces struggling to implement the IFMS system.”

The Treasurer expressed optimism that a new hydroelectricity scheme that is soon to be commissioned, along with planned upgrades to key economic roads in the province, will increase economic activity in the province and improve the livelihoods of the people of Oro.

“I encourage the Oro Provincial Government to also increase the economic opportunities available to the people of Oro by participating in the Labour Mobility Program.”

The Treasurer however, warned the provincial government that many of the gains expected this year may be delayed due to the COVID-19 global emergency.

“I commend the Oro Provincial government on its forward thinking and planning around the coronavirus pandemic.

“I am encouraging all provincial governments to start preparing for the impacts of this global pandemic, including potential adverse impacts in implementing the national and provincial budgets.”

(Treasurer Ian Ling-Stuckey receiving Oro Provincial Government Budget from Governor Gary Juffa at Waigani on March 12)