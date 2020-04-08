No radiation from Kumul Submarine Cable Network (KSCN)

PNG DataCo CEO, Paul Komboi, said this in a statement following discussions and debates on social media regarding the alleged effects of 5G mobile technology.

In a statement, the CEO said the fibre optic cable does not emit electromagnetic radiation from the cables and is deemed very safe.

Komboi said, “there is currently discussions and debates happening on social media regarding the effects of 5G mobile technology which is also traversing onto what PNG DataCo is implementing around the country and so I would like to clarify this. PNG DataCo’s fibre optic cable network is at the transport layer and is like a highway that the service providers or mobile operators are allowed to lease lanes on this highway and transport their own goods along this highway to their points of distribution or destinations /end user. At their points of distribution, they can then redistribute over their own local access road system. Some of these local access road systems could be copper cables, fibre cables, microwave cables or even Mobile Access Networks. The 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G acronyms differentiate the generation of Mobile Access Network which PNG DataCo under its government mandate does not provide and has no plans of providing in the future.”

Komboi said “We are happy to build and operate the National Transmission Network of which is very considerate on the environment and health aspects on behalf of our Government to allow communications to continue even in these trying times.”

The KSCN System 1 rollout is on track to be completed by May 2020. So far the cable has been successfully landed in Jayapura, Vanimo, Wewak, Lorengau and Madang. The Cable Ship is expected to move to the rest of the New Guinea islands starting with Kimbe in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Komboi added that PNG DataCo is assisting the Government and the Tertiary institutions to be able to continue emergency work as well as teaching and learning through the use of technology and the internet during this difficult time.

“During this State of Emergency period PNG DataCo have been able to support UPNG (100Mbps), DWU (100Mbps), Unitech (100Mbps), UOG (50Mbps), SOE NOC (50Mbps), Rita Flynn Quarantine Centre (50Mbps) and BSP (50Mbps) with free internet bandwidth totalling 500Mbps or 0.5Gbps valuing at K225,000 per month.”