No P’nyang agreement

In a statement issued on Friday, Prime Minister James Marape expressed disappointment, stating that Exxon Mobil was unwilling to agree to reasonable terms with the State Negotiating Team (SNT) to underpin the development of the P’nyang gas field. Marape said Exxon Mobil proposed a deal that was ‘out-of-the-money’ for PNG.

Marape said Exxon Mobil, lead negotiator on behalf of project partners, was not willing to make concessions despite the state’s willingness to do so. According to him, Exxon Mobil’s final offer, delivered a day before the final deadline, had barely changed from its offer last November and not substantially different from the Papua LNG Gas Agreement.

The Prime Minister said the “State take” proposed by project partners was significantly lesser than in other countries and they were not willing to make any significant fiscal concessions. Marape said this was unacceptable.

“PNG is a developing nation where less than one in five people have access to electricity. We need funds and resources to address this and other fundamental development issues. The terms we proposed to Exxon Mobil were fair, ensuring PNG benefits from the project while the international oil companies made decent returns. Our proposals were rejected as these companies tried to extract even more profit for themselves,” said the Prime Minister.

The State has stopped negotiations at this stage to allow them to concentrate on developments already in the pipeline.

During the Prime Minister’s Back to Business Breakfast on the eve of the negotiations deadline, Marape said all PNG wants from major projects was its fair share.

Meanwhile an ExxonMobil spokesperson said: “We are disappointed we were unable to reach an agreement. We are hopeful that we can continue to work toward an outcome that benefits all stakeholders.”

The failed negotiations have cast a shadow on the K42 billion ($13 billion) plan to double the country’s gas exports by 2024.

The P’nyang field was planned to help feed the expansion of Exxon’s PNG LNG plant.

The P’nyang agreement is one of two agreements, the other being the Papua LNG agreement, needed for Exxon and its partners to go ahead with their K42 billion ($13 billion) plan to expand LNG exports.