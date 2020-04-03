Newcrest establishes K20 million PNG Community Support Fund

Newcrest’s K20 million Community Support Fund will initially be directed towards increasing the availability of medical care and equipment to cope with the crisis, as well as assisting in the provision of other essential goods and services in communities that host the Company’s activities.

Newcrest Managing Director and CEO, Sandeep Biswas, said Newcrest has always taken its responsibilities as a corporate leader in Papua New Guinea seriously and the Company was committed to supporting the government and the community in managing this crisis.

Mr Biswas commented: “Newcrest stands with the people of Papua New Guinea in this most difficult of times.

“The PNG Community Support Fund demonstrates Newcrest’s long-term commitment to our host communities and to the nation of Papua New Guinea. This, along with the other measures we are already undertaking, will actively contribute to the management of this pandemic.”

Newcrest Chief Operating Officer (PNG), Craig Jones, noted the importance of partnering to maximise the impact of funding initiatives.

“We will continue to work very closely with all stakeholders including the National and Provincial Governments, local communities, industry peers and other organisations to ensure the Fund is applied effectively, aligns with Papua New Guinea’s overall response priorities, and reaches those most in need,” Mr Jones commented.