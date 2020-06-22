Newcrest assists ENBPHA

The equipment is to assist the PHA with their preparedness in mitigating the risk of infection during this pandemic and thereby protecting the health workers and wider community.

Newcrest established the Community Support Fund to assist PNG in its response to COVID-19. A large number of Newcrest employees come from East New Britain, and Newcrest is pleased to be able to assist the province at this critical time.

The hygiene equipment was delivered to the Medical Store in Kokopo and on hand to receive the equipment was Dr Kiromat, Acting CEO of the ENBPHA, Grace Burua, Deputy Provincial Administrator Technical and Social Services and other senior members of the PHA and the ENB Provincial Administration.

During the handover both Dr Kiromat and Burua thanked Newcrest for their support to the province of East New Britain and the importance of improving the capacity of Nonga General Hospital to cope with the ongoing COVID-19 response, as the regional referral hospital.