New BSP SME VISA card launched

BSP Group General Manager – Retail, Paul Thornton, when launching the new BSP SME VISA card, said: “The card is specially designed for our SME clients who hold SME Current Account and SME Package Accounts. A BSP customer under these accounts is eligible for the new SME VISA Card.”

The upgraded SME VISA cards will replace all existing Smart Business cards.

“The SME VISA card will help enable start-ups and SME customers to seamlessly manage their daily operations, conveniently pay for goods and services, secure access of funds and build a financial footprint to enable access to credit for expansion,” Thornton stated.

“It also allows them to access their business accounts remotely around the clock and around the world, or purchase goods and services, and cover business and travel expenses at merchants worldwide directly from their business account where VISA is accepted.”

Thornton also added that the SME VISA card saves the small business owners’ time and money by allowing them to check their account balance, request cash-outs and request a mini statement at BSP EFTPoS and ATM or using any other bank’s ATM or EFTPoS in PNG or overseas.

For card transactions under K50, BSP SME customers can purchase goods and services using the ‘Touch & Go’ option with no need for a PIN.

“As a leading bank in the Pacific, BSP continues to offer a range of banking products and services to aid small businesses manage operations, conveniently do purchases and securely access funds and expand footprints,” concluded Thornton.

(BSP Group GM Retail – Paul Thornton)