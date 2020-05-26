NCSL partners with driving school

Drive Safe Training PNG (DST-PNG) in Port Moresby offers 12.5 percent discount to NCSL membership in National Capital District (NCD).

DST-PNG is currently the only registered driving school with a dual driving car for driving lessons in PNG, with their office located within the Malagan Complex at Boroko, along Reke Street.

Under this joint agreement, discount applies to members signing up to do the beginner driver training and the defensive driver training. Discounts and value back strictly applies upon member presenting membership ID card. This card is issued by NCSL.

To obtain a card, contact the marketing department on email marketing@ncsl.com.pg or call on 313 2025 for more information.

Other service providers and businesses wishing to join the VBLP are encouraged to contact NCSL Marketing per details provided.

NCSL’s VBLP has over 100 service providers offering instant discounts to members upon representation of the membership identification (ID) card.

This initiative is in line with NCSL’s Strategic Plan 2024 vision and mission to improve the quality of life through innovation, security, returns, services and product range.