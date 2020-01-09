NCSL conducting merchants’ training

The refresher trainings are necessary to train checkout operators on how to operate and use the Poro card on NCSL Electronic Fund Transfer at Point of Sale (EFTPOS) terminals and also allow them to familiarise themselves with these terminals.

The NCSL terminal is a dual sim touch screen terminal, which was introduced to the market in June last year and can accommodate:

Daily purchases

Cash advance

Balance check

Personal Identification Number (PIN) change

The number and volume of transactions on these terminals is growing all the time and with NCSL’s successful participation in Bank of Papua New Guinea’s Retail Electronic Payment System (REPS), its terminals also now accept debit cards from all the commercial banks and other participating micro banks.

The terminals are progressively being installed in high traffic shopping centres across the country.

NCSL is conducting these training sessions free of charge and urges interested merchants to call 313 2072 or email ebanking@ncsl.com.pg

(NCSL e-banking officer, Benjamin Levo, explaining the different functions of the EFTPOS terminal to employees of Jack’s of PNG, a subsidiary of the CPL Group of companies in Port Moresby, during a refresher training session last month)