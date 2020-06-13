NASFUND unveils new logo

The rebranding was launched in Port Moresby last night.

18 years since its last rebranding, NASFUND unveiled a new look and tagline.

CEO, Ian Tarutia, highlighted the significance.

“The new logo signifies progress and change, and a desire to continuously improve. And I think more importantly it reflects the future of the fund and where we want it to be. And the tagline that it has, and Directors you chose it, its preparation for tomorrow, getting ready for tomorrow,” said Tarutia.

The rebranding is part of the Funds five-year Strategic plan from 2019 – 2023, dubbed the Chapel Accord.

Board Chairman, Charles Vee, said one of the important objectives of rebranding is to emphasize to the young working-class demography the importance of super for the long term.

“We now have an interesting, in terms of our demography analysis, between 25 and 35 they are very fluid. So, superannuation is not an important thing to them, and I think the brand itself also is designed to get that message back to the importance of superannuation to our younger members,” said Vee.

The rebranding launch coincided with the farewell of outgoing directors. They include, Vera Raga, Graham Ainui, Murray Woo, and Hulala Tokome.

Tokome challenged the incoming directors to value each other’s contributions.

"That’s one thing about NASFUND is that we have been able to appreciate the level of contribution that people can bring to the board as well. And that’s the challenge I’d like to leave with this particular board,” Tokome said.