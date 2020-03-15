NASFUND steps up coronavirus protocols

Taking that into consideration, NASFUND has taken steps to protect the health, safety and well-being of its staff and community.

In a statement, Chief Executive Officer, Ian Tarutia, said: “Following guidance from local health officials and the World Health Organization (WHO), we have stepped up our coronavirus prevention protocols.

“Regrettably, we have cancelled all regional conferences, shop floor presentations and activities requiring large gatherings. We have also cancelled all nonessential business travel outside of PNG.

“We will maintain normal services however, our client service staff will be required to wear protective masks when dealing with the public as precautionary measures.

“If we are required to make changes to our business operations and or public engagements that will disrupt our provision of services, we will let you know.”