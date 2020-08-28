nasfund appoints PNG'eans to investment role

Judah Waffi is formerly the funds Chief Investment Officer and has over 14 years’ experience in Investment Advisory, having worked with the Bank of Papua New Guinea, BSP Capital, PNG Ports, MRL and National Airports Corporation. Fiona Nelson is formerly the Vice President of Oil Search Asset Strategy and has with her over 15 years’ experience in financial economics, public policy, and portfolio management. She previously worked as Head of Investment, Portfolio Management with PacWealth Capital and as Portfolio Manager with Kumul Consolidated Holdings. Ms. Nelson is the third female to join the nasfund executive management team, which now comprises of seven men and three women. Chief Executive Officer of nasfund, Ian Tarutia, said their appointments were a right step in the right direction for PNG’s leading superannuation provider. “Both Judah Waffi and Fiona Nelson are qualified and competent investment professionals and were selected from a shortlist of very strong candidates including abroad. Aside from the wealth of experience, their value propositions the strength of their individual specialist skills within the investment discipline. This augers well for the Fund in terms of investment.” Tarutia added he is pleased to see more capable Papua New Guineans taking up leadership roles within the fund, especially women.