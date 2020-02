NASFUND members will continue to receive a 15% discount on the purchase of goods at any Brian Bell shops throughout PNG.

The Agreement was signed between NASFUND CEO, Ian Tarutia and Brian Bell Group of Companies CEO, Cameron Mackellar

Over K500,000 per month is saved by members through the membership discount program.

"We thank Brian Bell Group of Companies for the partnership in providing NASFUND members an added benefit through the discount program." NASFUND CEO - Ian Tarutia.