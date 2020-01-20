NAQIA steps up game

In a press conference on the 14th of January, acting Managing Director, Joel Alu, and senior officers assured plans for disease-free livestock and improvement in carrying out their role as the country’s biosecurity watchdog.

One of the main areas Alu will focus on for 2020 and onwards, are x-ray machines and the inclusion of quarantine dogs in airports, border ports and wharves in the country.

Alu says this will improve search operations for diseases and pests coming into the country.

“Whatever little money we have, we’re prepared to establish an actual machine at the Jackson’s International Airport.”

Alu highlighted that overseas ports have quarantine docks therefore his aim is to work towards establishing such facilities for PNG.

With plans moving forward, senior officers are on high alert to secure the country from outbreaks like the African swine fever and other cases as well as a control on other pests in the country.

Senior Animal Health Officer, Mathew Paina, said with or without machines, officers at ports needed to be on their toes to thoroughly check people and luggage coming into the country.

“We cannot rely on our machines, the machines help those things that are in bags or things like that, that is why officers need to physically inspect 100 percent.”

The steps towards improvement have started with the purchase of an x-ray machine for the Jackson’s International Airport which is worth K700,000. It was scheduled to arrive on Friday the 17th of January.

Furthermore, work is underway on a new wharf in Roku, Central Province.

(Article by Jasmine Iru – third year UPNG Journalism student; Picture of NAQIA acting Managing Director, Joel Alu)