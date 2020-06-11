MVIL presents K20 million dividend

The dividend is from the 2019 financial year and is related to 2019 budget appropriation or dividend commitment to KCH.

The cheque was presented by MVIL Managing Director, Michael Makap, to Minister for State Owned Enterprise, Sasindran Muthuvel.

Minister Muthuvel said the dividend payment will go to support Air Niugini, whose revenue has been severely impacted by the COVID-19 restrictions.

“We desperately needed this funds to support Air Niugini. As you are all aware, Air Niugini has been badly affected since January this year due to COVID-19. We stopped our international flights to date and also there were two months of State of Emergency and domestic travels restricted,” said Muthuvel.

He added “This is the dividend fund we are giving on a short-term lending basis to Air Niugini.”

Muthivel also thanked the Government settling a K21 million debt top Air Niugini recently which will assist in keeping the airline operational.

Picture (L to R): Minister for Trade & Commerce, William Duma, MVIL Managing Director, Michael Makap, MVIL Chief Operating Officer, Basino Koi, and Minister for State Owned Enterprise, Sasindran Muthuvel.