Much-needed support for safe house

A teacher by profession, caretaker Anna Aurere said they ensure women at the safe house are taught basic hygiene, how to keep their children and homes clean, counselled and encouraged to pray.

The June Valley safe house in Port Moresby has been open to survivors and victims of FSV since July 2019 and has accommodated and cared for 15 women and their children.

“We only look after the high risk survivors who are referred to us from our partners. It is a church and family run safe house,” said Aurere.

“We find that moral values as well as teachings of the church are vital in helping survivors find their way; we are open to women from all denominations.”

Aurere does this with assistance from the SDA Church, Femili PNG and family of volunteers.

On 23rd July, 2020, during the Remembrance Day Public Holiday, some help did come their way.

BSP staff who are part of the Leadership and Management Development Program (LMDP) and other colleagues visited the SDA Church-run safe house with some much-needed items.

Led by Alicia Sahib, Head of Support Services, Talitha Sengero, Senior Manager Support Services and Ruby Patu, Boroko Branch Manager, the team did an advance visit to understand the needs of the safe house and to see how BSP could contribute and assist in its operations.

The BSP staff made personal donations of furniture, food items and a sewing machine to assist the women acquire new skills while in the safe house and eventually help sustain the facility.

“As a bank who stands to support our communities, BSP is also a strong advocate against FSV and Gender Based Violence (GBV). We joined the largest social justice awareness campaign #BlackThursdays in the month of July, where our staff group wide wore black every Thursdays to stand in solidarity against FSV in our communities,” said Sahib.

BSP as an employer is a strong advocate against FVS and GBV and this is seen through the bank’s BSP Group Family and Sexual Violence Policy, standing for its employees who are survivors and victims of family and sexual violence and therefore actively seeks church and NGO run safe house to assist in varying capacities.

(BSP Leadership and Management Development Program members with donations to the House of Care Safe House at June Valley, Port Moresby)