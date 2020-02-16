Morobe presents record K484.6m provincial budget

Governor Sauno described their budget as a “revolutionary budget” which introduces reforms aimed at setting the foundations for growth and prosperity of Morobe Province.

The governor informed the Treasurer that his government was reshaping rural development in Morobe through direct funding of wards, local level governments (LLGs) and districts.

He said each of Morobe’s 565 wards is expected to receive K5,000 in funding assistance from the provincial budget. The governor lamented that whilst village wards were created by the National Government, they have largely been neglected.

“Tok piksa em olsem, papa karim pikinini na em i no givim set or trasis,” Saonu said in Tok Pisin.

He added that each LLG president will be allocated K150,000 in impact project funds plus additional unconditional grants to LLG presidents, whilst all open electorates in the province are expected to receive K2 million each.

In thanking the Governor for presenting his budget, Treasurer Ian Ling-Stuckey described the Morobe provincial budget as one of the more inclusive he has received.

“I commend the Morobe Provincial Government for spreading the money more widely amongst its districts, LLGs and wards,” Treasurer Ling-Stuckey said.

“Governor Saonu, bottom-up planning is truly alive in your province.”

The Treasurer further briefed the provincial government that the second phase of the Urban Youth Employment Program (UYEP 2) will be implemented in Lae starting this year. He encouraged the provincial government to actively support the program.

He added that additional opportunities for the people of Morobe could be explored through the Marape-Steven government’s labour mobility program.