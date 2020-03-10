Morobe commits to vanilla industry

The Governor recently attended the launch of Mumeng Vanilla Cooperative export certification.

When receiving the export licence for Mumeng Vanilla Cooperative, Saonu said MPG has support for economic empowerment activities and stands ready to assist local farmers venture into exporting activities.

“Morobe has the agricultural economic potential in coffee, cocoa and now vanilla which will boost the livelihood of the simple majority of Morobeans, especially in the rural areas,” he stated.

“I stand ready to enable the successful export of agricultural commodities that stand to lift the economic returns to the province and at the same time, elevate the sustainable practice of agriculture.”

Governor Saonu said as part of making sure all economic activities in the province are empowered, this year MPG will provide backing to find access to markets, quality standards and the eventual export potential for all agriculture interventions, including vanilla.

“The export value of vanilla is worth over hundred millions of Kina and MPG stands ready to tap into this potential so that revenue generation for the province is healthy and diverse in the long run.”

Governor Saonu thanked the efforts of the Mumeng Vanilla Cooperative executives, the National Chairman of Spice Board of PNG, Mumeng District officials and the Evangelical Lutheran Church Mumeng representatives for taking the initial step in registering the export company to spearhead export of quality vanilla out of Mumeng District.

“Vanilla has a lot of byproducts such as vanilla oil, amongst others that can be sold in both the domestic and international market. That is a very good indication of diverse source of revenue both for the provincial government and the people as well,” Governor Saonu emphasised.

He said all the other nine districts of Morobe must be self-reliant and stop expecting free handouts from the Government.

“Take the example of Mumeng Vanilla Cooperative and take the initiative to move forward in economic activities, then the Government will come and assist you further.”

(Governor Ginson Saonu receiving the export licence for Mumeng Vanilla Cooperative)