Mayur Resources completes ranging survey

The company announced in the Australia Stock Exchange early this month that high resolution imagery recorded by the survey will be processed to deliver an accurate, gridded digital terrain model at both Depot Creek and Orokolo Bay in Gulf Province.

This will enable accurate resourcing and reserving work to be completed.

The terrain model will also be used for infrastructure and associated mine planning activities as part of the ongoing feasibility study at Orokolo Bay Industrial Mineral Sands Project and for planning the next phase of diamond core drilling at Depot Creek.

Mayur Resources is a diversified mineral exploration and energy company. It holds a portfolio of tenements that cover the main coal bearing geology in the Papuan Basin in southern PNG.