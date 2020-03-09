Link PNG gets gold status for fifth year

This worldwide audit program was undertaken by Flight Safety Foundation in December last year which reviewed all of Link PNG’s operational procedures and safety standards to ensure that the airline meets world’s best practice.

Link PNG General Manager, Bruce Alabaster, said this is not the first time the airline has achieved gold status in BARS, an assurance that Link PNG continues to meet world class safety and security standards.

“The audit ensures Link PNG meets a series of onerous standards, all of our operational management and control systems. Safety is everything, we are serious and our result speaks for itself,” Alabaster stated.

BAR standard is a risk-based model framed against the actual threats posed to aviation operations, particularly those that occur within challenging and remote environments. Whilst the program was originally developed to meet the needs of the mining and resources sector, it is also used by other organisations that use aviation to support their activities.

“These standards are used by a wide range of resource companies to ensure airlines providing services to these companies meet their requirements. Link PNG currently provides charter services to a range of PNG based resource companies including Oil Search Limited and Harmony Gold.

“Together with additional risk assessment tools, training and data analysis, the BARS Program is a complete package to assist organisations with the management of their aviation risk and provides users of aviation support with the level of safety assurance required by their respective organisations.”