Latest food technology distributed to locals

Morobe Governor, Ginson Saonu, outlined that one of the benefits is increasing one’s life expectancy.

Speaking at the recent launch of the lactobacillus fertiliser at Wawin Agriculture Park, Governor Ginson Saonu highlighted the need to teach his people the latest food technology. This will enable them to increase the yield of their food crops, leading to greater economic opportunities, a sustainable lifestyle and most importantly, access to healthy food.

He pointed out PNG’s current life expectancy of 64.58 years. This can be extended if we have a healthy diet.

“Bat yumi laik extendim laif blo yumi; em i mas go mo den det. Na yumi no raba ba yumi ken pulim lo laik blo yumi,” he stated. “Em ba bruk nating lo namel. So maski, yumi painim wanpla kain raba lo surukim laif blo yumi; em fud tasol.

“Provinsel plen blo mi em blo 30 yias. Long 30 yias mi laik lukim olsem olgeta Morobe mas helti, welti na intelijent.”

Also at the event was the CEO of the Morobe Provincial Health Authority, Dr Kipas Binga, who spoke highly of the technology.

“Wai mi intrest, dokta i intrest, is because helt blo man em i dipend lo wanem samting displa man or meri kaikai. Na helt blo disla samting man na meri kaikai; em ol diwai na enimol. Em equal to the health of the soil in which disla diwai em kamap lo em,” Dr Binga stated.

“The lactobacillus technology is going to add value not only to maket blo yu bat em bai edim veliu lo laif blo yu in terms of your longevity.”

After the launching, a demonstration on how the fertiliser can be applied was conducted for the locals.

The lactobacillus technology is seen as a step forward in improving agricultural practices as it allows for soil remediation, which is the removal of contaminants or pollutants. This in turn improves cultivation, ensuring food security.