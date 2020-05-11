Kumul Submarine Cable lands in ENB

The township of Kokopo saw the landing of the cable on Friday, May 8th.

The event was witnessed by the Provincial Governor Nakikus Konga, Tourism Minister and Kokopo MP, Emil Tammur, Provincial Administrator Wilson Matava, representatives from the Provincial Government and the media.

Receiving the fiber optic cable from PNG DataCo representatives, Governor Konga, on behalf of the Provincial Government, the people of East New Britain and the Government of PNG, thanked PNG DataCo and its partners for building the cable and reaching his province.

PNG DataCo Chief Executive Officer Paul Komboi said it is a proud moment for PNG DataCo and its contractors to land the cable in Kokopo.

Komboi said the province will become stakeholders to a massive infrastructure that is said to transform telecommunication services in PNG and open up opportunities for economic growth and development benefits, including tourism.

Komboi added that the people of East New Britain Province deserve better and so “you will get that modern service regardless of whether you are in a volcanic earthquake zone or not without discrimination in technology, pricing, capacity, quality, reliability and speed just like those living in Port Moresby are receiving and enjoying now".

KSCN is part of PNG DataCo’s broader objective to support the PNG Government Information and Communications Technology Policy objectives by building, owning and operating a national broadband transmission network with point of presence and data centres to facilitate, stimulate and foster social and economic development in PNG through increased access and availability at affordable prices for essential broadband communications services.

PNG DataCo believes that as the country is evolving in telecommunication infrastructure, it must keep in pace with the trend in the world.

It is vital for our country to adapt to newer technologies that will meet current and future requirements that is predominately IT based. Therefore, the KSCN is the platform to support future IT requirements.

East New Britain Province is being encouraged to embrace this new technology.

Picture credit: PNG DataCo Limited