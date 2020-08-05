K1m to boost Morobe women’s participation

The announcement was made by Morobe Governor Ginson Saonu on Friday 31st July, at the Our Savior Lutheran Church that played host to the Women’s Federation for World Peace financial literacy training. The event saw over 200 women from Morobe participate.

Governor Saonu said the K1 million will be appropriated in the 2021 Morobe Provincial Budget for more women in all nine districts of Morobe to embark on being sustainable households for their families and contribute to growth in their respective communities.

“The program for the Women’s Morobe Chapter of the Federation will now be expanded to all mothers in the province to be able to do something worthwhile to manage their families better than before.”

Governor Saonu told the 200 plus graduating mothers that Morobe Provincial Government will be taking the initiative to provide prizes for the first active repaying mothers who repay their interest free micro-loans from the Pasifika Micro Credit Scheme on time.

The prizes for each category are as follows for each of the nine districts of Morobe:

1st Prize of K1,000 for first loan repayment 2nd Prize of K300 for the second loan repayment 3rd prize of K200 for the third loan repayment

This strategy, Governor Saonu said, is an incentive for the mothers in the program to work more effectively in their respective SME activity and at the same time, encourage other mothers to be creative in their line of business.

“Morobe will launch its provincial SME plans and targets soon, however, since the Women’s Federation for World Peace is already actively taking the lead to empower women in Morobe, I as the leader of the province see the need to take ownership of the program with its objectives that are tailored to promote economic growth and peace building interventions in the communities.”

This is the first time such a major intervention of direct Government funding is committed to assist women in business and peace agendas in Morobe Province.

It is anticipated that the next training session for Morobe will see a much larger turnout.