Improving agriculture research

ACIAR Alumni, made up John Dillon and John Allwright Fellowship recipients, were joined by five members of the PNGAAA to strengthen their networks, reflect and share experiences of agriculture research in PNG.

ACIAR PNG Country Manager, Doreen Iga, said Australia’s agriculture research activities in PNG are aimed at improving livelihoods, reducing malnutrition, climate change adaptiveness and increasing economic opportunities, especially for women and girls.

“The other aspect of ACIAR’s mandate is capacity building activities in partner institutions. Already training, mentoring and action learning is embedded in our research projects. There are also our high-profile programs, such as the John Dillon and John Allwright Fellowships,” Iga said.

“Now, we are looking to engage with our scholarship recipients to establish a vibrant, creative and action-oriented alumni association that is inclusive and empowers its members.

“We want to encourage a strong network of professionals that can take up adaptive research that brings together scientists, extension officers, agriculture managers, planners, economists, policy makers, private sector professionals and farmers, all working toward improving the development outcomes for PNG.”

For more than 30 years the John Allwright Fellowship has supported individuals from partner countries including PNG, who are involved in Australian-supported agriculture research, to obtain postgraduate qualifications at Australian tertiary institutions.

The John Dillon Fellowship Program, since 2002, has supported the career development of outstanding agricultural scientists and economists who are currently working on or have recently completed an ACIAR research project.

(ACIAR and PNG Australia Awards Alumni during their two-day workshop where members had the opportunity to strengthen their networks, reflect and share experiences of agriculture research in PNG)