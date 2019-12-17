Ilimo farm reaches another milestone

The firm was accredited the Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points (HACCP) certification by the PNG National Institute of Standards and Industrial Technology (NISIT) in an official presentation in Port Moresby on December 16th.

HACCP standard reflects a management system in which food safety is addressed through the analysis and control of biological, chemical and physical hazards from raw material production, procurement and handling, to manufacturing, distribution and consumption of the finished product.

Timothy Kepou, NISIT executive manager, expressed his excitement when presenting the certificate: “This is the first dairy production facility in the country and as far as I remember, we were told that dairy production and milk production could not happen in PNG; we were importing for the last 40 years.

“We in NISIT, including our external auditor based in Australia, congratulate the staff and management of Ilimo Dairy. The presentation of the HACCP certification is to independently recognise and declare that the company has a very high standard in production, food safety and all quality aspects.

“It is a testimony of the level and the standard of commitment that the company has to its clients.”

This is the third HACCP certificate the agribusiness firm, Innovative Agro Industry (IAI), received. In 2018 the Nine-Mile Farm outside Port Moresby was the first commercial farm in the country to meet international food safety standards in production, short to follow by the Mount Fubilan Agro-Industries Ltd., the table egg and broiler enterprise in Tabubil, that was accredited the HACCP certification by NISIT in May 2019.

Ilimo Dairy is a joint venture between Central Provincial Government, the State through Kumul Agriculture Limited and operators, Innovative Agro Industry PNG Ltd.