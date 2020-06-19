Hidden Valley Mine opens Bulolo office

This makes it easier for landowners and community members to discuss matters relating to the mine with Community Affairs staff.

“We’re very focused on being in touch with our communities, especially the mine villages which are Nauti, Kuembu, and Winima. It’s important to us that they are engaged and properly informed on the mine’s operations, and for us to be abreast of issues they have,” said Geoffrey Fahey, Manager, Social Performance and Communities.

He added that Harmony had planned to open the office earlier in the year, but due to the State of Emergency brought on by the global Covid-19 pandemic, the opening had been delayed.

“I encourage all Hidden Valley stakeholders to continue to seek the information they require either through the CA team on-site at the mine, or at our Wau office any day during the week, and every Thursday at the Bulolo Community Affairs office.”

“The Bulolo office is even more important now with the Covid-19 pandemic so that we can engage under social distancing and village health and hygiene protocols,” Fahey said.

The office will be manned every Thursday from 9 am to 3 pm for client service days, which aligns with the client service days of the Bulolo District Administration.