Govt felt ‘disrespected’

Speaking at the launching of the FM100 Talkback Show today, Marape said the state negotiating team was doing its absolute best but Exxon Mobil came back with no element of improvement.

The Prime Minister outlined that the terms proposed were fair, ensuring PNG benefits from the project while the international oil companies made decent returns.

“We placed our bid at 72 percent, they placed their bid at 48 percent. We concluded last Friday where we came down at 65 percent and they said 49 percent, we felt that they didn’t respect us, we came down and they never came up.”

He said as leaders of this country, they are conscious and aware of the country’s needs to get more from its resources. That was the reason why the government had to table the highest demand from the P’nyang gas ownership.

In response, an Exxon Mobil representative recently said they were disappointed that they were unable to reach an agreement, and are hopeful that they can continue to work toward an outcome that benefits all stakeholders.

Meantime, the National Executive Council has instructed the Minister for Petroleum, Kerenga Kua, to talk to the landowners of the P’nyang gas field on how benefits will be shared if the resource is harvested.

Prime Minister Marape added that the leaders of Western Province have every right to voice concerns regarding their people as they are mandated to do so.

(Article by Albert Moses – UPNG Journalism student)