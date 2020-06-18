Gobe Haus Ready for Lease

The modern building is the Mineral Resources Development Company (MRDC) Groups first major investment in Lae.

Gobe Haus is part of the Pacific Property Trust Portfolio (PPT) and was built at a cost of K26.5 million. Over K2.5million of savings was made on the project, demonstrating MRDC’s robust procurement and project management system.

The building features three floors of commercial office space and embodies the MRDC brand, in quality, value and global benchmark in meeting the highest standards.

Its design and quality gives a much needed facelift to the country’s’ second largest City.

Earlier this month, the PPT unit holders from the MRDC Group subsidiary company boards; Petroleum Resources Gobe (PRG), Petroleum Resources Kutubu (PRK), Petroleum Resources Moran (PRM), and Mineral Resources Star Mountains (MRSM) were accompanied by the MRDC Managing director, Augustine Mano to see the progress being made on the commercial property.

Even before completion, nearly 100% of Ground Floor had already been leased.

The directors were very impressed with the quality of the product. They were equally impressed with the increased interest from prospective tenants, and the fact that tenants have already taken up lease even before completion of the building.