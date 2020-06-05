Get your Poro card: NCSL

The NCSL Electronic Banking (e-banking team) can be reached on email: ebanking@ncsl.com.pg or through landlines: 313 2069, 313 2067 or 313 2068.

The Poro Debit Card is a bank card which can be used on any commercial bank ATM and POS terminal.

It is now a mandatory requirement that all processed loans, transfers and refunds proceeds at NCSL are disbursed via the Poro Account. These funds can then be accessed via your Poro card at the ATMs and POS terminals.

(Staff of Kaupena Health Centre with their Poro cards)