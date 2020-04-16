Freight subsidy for vegetable transportation

“With the restrictions due to COVID-19 State of Emergency, I am aware of concerns that fresh produce and vegetables outbound from Lae have ground to a halt due to limited shipping movements arising from fears of business losses by service providers,” said Minister Basil.

“This foodstuff is needed in Port Moresby supermarkets and re-sellers. And the cash income is needed by village producers, buyers and land transport service providers in the Highlands and Morobe provinces as well as re-sellers in Port Moresby and even in the New Guinea Islands.

“I have therefore been in consultation with the Prime Minister, James Marape, on this matter. He supports this and also endorses the importance to be able to reach areas of our country reachable only by aircraft for medical evacuation and emergency purposes at this time amid COVID-19.

“Not only that, many small and medium term enterprises receive trade store goods – not to mention medical drugs - only by air.

“On behalf of the Prime Minister and the Marape-Steven Government, I am therefore pleased to announce that the Department of National Planning and Monitoring are in advanced discussions to effect and ensure sustained sea and air transport services are maintained initially out of Lae – the logical and geographical centre of PNG.

“The discussions are being held under emergency intervention conditions with established service providers with expertise and experience in shipping and airline services.”