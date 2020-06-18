ESP retail outlets fined for price hike

ICCC Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer, Paulus Ain, said a total of thirteen infringement notices were issued to five retailers at Maprik while fourteen were issued to just three retailers in Wewak town for non-compliance of State of Emergency Order No. 19.

The non-compliant retailers in Maprik are:

Zong Trading Ltd. Shop # 0 for increasing the price of Roots Medium Grain Rice (10 kg), from K34. 90 to K36. 90;

Yan Wang Trading Ltd Shop # 2 for increasing the price of Nestle Sunshine Powdered Milk (25 g) from K1.40 to K1.50, Highlands Meadow Cooking Oil (1 L) from K7.50 to K8.00, Tulip Tasty Pork (430 g) from K 9.50 to K10.50, 200 g Tulip Tasty Pork (200 g) from K7.50 to K8.30;

Yan Wang Trading Ltd. shop# 3 for increasing the price of 340g Ox & Palm Blue (430 g) Taper carton from K250.00 to K265.00, Indomie Kakaruk Noodles carton from K32.00 to K36.00, Budget Wipes from K6.00 to K6.50;

Yan Wang Trading Shop # 01 for increasing the price of Niugini Tablebirds (NGTB) Chicken Thighs (700 g) from K15. 90 to K16.90, NGTB Chicken Wings from K17.90 to K18. 90, Nestle Sunshine Powdered Milk (200 g) from K8.10 to K 9.50;

Yan Wang Trading Shop# 4 for increasing the price of Trukai Rice (20x 1kg) from K68.50, to K74.90, Skel Medium Grain Rice (500 g) from K2.20 to K2.40.

In the township of Wewak the three retailers are;

BNW Trading Ltd for increasing the price of Trukai Roots Rice (10 kg) from K34.90 to the K36.90, Skel Rice Medium Grain (5 kg) from K17.90 to K18.90;

Ezico Company Limited for increasing the price of Zenag Eggs Large (660 g) from K9.90 to K11.70, Zenag Eggs Medium (600 g) from K9.00 to K10.50, NGTB Cocktails (700 g) from K18.50 to K21.00, Masterfish Mackerel in Oil (425 g) from K4.50 to K5.80, Gold N Sun Cooking Oil (1 L) from K6.50 to K6.90, and Gold N Sun Cooking Oil (500 mL) from K3.50 to K3.90; and

Tang Mow Limited for increasing the price of Ocean Blue Tuna in Oil (180 g) from K2.90 to K3.20, Paradise Scotch Finger biscuit (200 g) from K5.90 to K6.50, 3 Roses Plain Flour (2.5 kg) from K12.50 to K13.50, Flame Self Raising Flour (5 kg) from K22.90 to K24.50, Zenag Eggs Medium 6 pack (50 g) from K4.50 to K5.80, and Zenag Egg Large 6 pack (55 g) from K12.80 to K13.50.

Ain said infringement notices have been issued after the price of these goods were found to have increased ranging from 5.5 to 25 percent.