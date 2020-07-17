Domestic flights expanded

Air Niugini Chief Executive Officer, Bruce Alabaster, said: “When we reintroduced domestic services in April, we said we will operate limited services to begin with, and build up to our normal schedule once demand picks up. As demand recovers, we are now delivering on that promise and adding more flights on most routes.”

The improvements include:

Increase of nonstop Wewak flights to daily

Doubling of flights between Lae/Madang/Wewak from 3 to 6 weekly. Flights now operate daily (except Sunday)

Increase of Vanimo flights from 5 weekly to daily, including 3 via Lae/Madang/Wewak

Restoration of Fokker 70 jet services to Kavieng via Hoskins

Addition of third weekly service to Buka on Mondays 20th/27th July – flights now operate on Monday/Wednesday/Friday

Increase of flights between Port Moresby and Lae from 28 to 32 weekly

Increase of flights between Port Moresby and Mt Hagen from 32 to 36 weekly

Increase of flights between Port Moresby and Rabaul from 18 to 24 weekly

Daru services increased from 4 to 5 weekly – flights operate on Monday/Wednesday/Thursday/Friday and Sunday

Flights to Mount Hagen and Rabaul (Tokua) continue to be operated by Q400 or Dash-8 aircraft whilst NAC perform essential maintenance on the runways at these two airports.

The schedule continues to be reviewed on a weekly basis, and more announcements will follow soon.