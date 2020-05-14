Digicel PNG responds to article in Australian Financial Review

The Australian Financial Review has reported that there is proposed deal for the sale of Digicel to China Mobile and that this deal has raised concerns in Canberra and opened a new front in Beijing’s battle for influence in the region.

Digicel PNG Chief Executive Officer, Colin Stone “We can categorically state that there is no basis to this whatsoever and that no approach has been made to us.”

Digicel is committed to the Pacific and will continue to serve the people of Papua New Guinea and the South Pacific

Digicel thanks its staff and customers for their continued loyalty and support during this time as we all try to battle the effects of COVID 19; and encourages all to continue to practice good social distancing and proper personal hygiene etiquette as instructed by WHO and Health departments.