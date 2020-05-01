Dash 8 to service Kavieng

The Dash 8 operations have commenced today (Friday 1st May) and will continue for the rest of the month.

“Air Niugini will be operating five weekly services to Kavieng on Dash 8 aircraft on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays, with flights via Rabaul on certain days,” stated the airline.

“Air Niugini regrets the inconvenience this may cause to the traveling public, however the situation is beyond the airline’s control.

“We expect to return to our usual Fokker jet services by the end of this month.”