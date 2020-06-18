CTSL conducts Member Engagement

The first of its kind engagement aims to bridge the gap between members and executive management of CTSL so contributors to the Defence Force Retirement Benefit Fund have first-hand information about the activities of the fund as well as to answer questions.

Well attended by contributing member, it was an opportunity for the fund to inform them of their current activities.

"It’s a two-way engagement activity. We want to come out hewer, generate awareness and tell our members what happened last year, and then what we are this year and what we will be doing in the next 24 months. Its very important for our members to get information directly from senior executives of the fund especially the statutory manager,” said CTSL CEO, Charlie Gilichibi.

Since the intervention of the Central Bank in July 2019 to suspend the CTSL Board for not complying to regulations and appointing Sitiveni Waleilakeba as Statutory Manager, CTSL is currently undergoing a reform process for the future.

“What is most important is what we do tomorrow, to shape the future of this fund. That very interesting to them (member), what are we doing for their future. And that some of the dialogue we had today, that addresses the future. And that’s what we are hoping that Commanding Officer will appreciate from our presentation,” said Waleilakeba.

Goldie River Training Depot Commanding Officer and Chief Instructor, Lt Col. James Yangis Kadiesany, commended the CTSL executives for the engagement with members.

“It has been an eye opener for the unit, especially officers and men, to give us an insight into what CTSL has been doing, and setting the road map for the future of our fund. They asked a lot of questions and it was satisfying to get feedback from all of you, and they now know that CTSL is in capable and trusted hands. And we really appreciate that now. I think its one of its kind where, you’ve come right where the contributors are which is the soldiers. And we commend you for that,” said Kadiesany.

The CTSL Member Engagement began this week with visits to the Force Support Battalion in Murray Barracks, the 1st Royal Pacific Islands Regiments at Taurama, and the Basilik Naval Base at Konedobu.

CTSL will be conducting similar member engagements at the Engineering Battalion in Lae, 2nd Royal Pacific Islands Regiment in Wewak and the Lomburm Naval Base in Manus.

CTSL is the licensed corporate trustee of the The Defence Force Retirement Benefit Fund.