Christmas gift for SHP people

The potato farming project will equip 75 percent of the rural population in SHP as the market is available in Pangia.

Governor Powi allocated K2 million each to five districts to help local farmers plant potatoes and supply them to the Pangia potato chips factory.

The factory requires five container shipments every week and at present, potatoes are being supplied by other provinces.

The SHP Governor is calling on all Southern Highlanders to stop working for others in plantations and come back to their respective electorates to work for themselves.

Governor Powi said this is a great opportunity to empower his people, take back PNG in a practical way, work their land to meet their needs and not by following members of Parliament and labouring for others in plantations.

He said K2 million worth of seeds will be distributed throughout SHP for this program.

(Article by Albert Moses – third year UPNG Journalism student; Picture: SHP Governor’s FB page)