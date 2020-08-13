CEFI launches Graduate Development Program

The CEFI Graduate Development Program (GDP) offers graduates and soon to be graduates prospective opportunities to gain relevant experience in a range of disciplines that contribute to greater financial inclusivity for Papua New Guinea.

The cross-functional development program will provide graduates exposure to different units and disciplines in financial inclusion coordination, financial inclusion training, communications and stakeholder mobilisation, finance and administration and special projects.

Executive Director of CEFI Saliya Ranasinghe said that the program illustrates CEFI’s commitment to attracting and developing top performing graduates.

"CEFI’s GDP program is designed to attract and develop leadership skills for outstanding candidates. It provides the technical and interpersonal skills that will help them to deliver and advocate for financial inclusion programs and initiatives in the country.” Mr Ranasinghe said.

Mr Ranasinghe added the development of a more robust Graduate Program was identified as a key learning and development priority under CEFI’s advocacy of the Financial Inclusion agenda.

Based on research and data gathered, the administrative team developed the blended learning program that includes mentoring, self-paced learning, participation in live & virtual workshops, experiential development days, local networking and project management.