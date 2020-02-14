BSP branches recognised for community projects

In announcing this during the recent BSP Leadership Forum and Long Service Awards Night, BSP General Manager – Retail, Paul Thornton, said the Aitape Branch team accomplished a very needed project in the Lumi area where they “revisited the double classroom - installing interior walls, cementing the floors, constructing 20 desks, putting in windows and added a fresh coat of paint”.

“BSP is truly the people’s bank and it gives back to the community. Your assistance during the time of urgent need gives the school a great relief,” said Lumi Primary School Head Teacher John Bosco Sai during the handover of the project last year.

Aitape Branch was among six other BSP branches and Strategic Business Units (SBUs) within the bank that were recently recognised by the BSP Community Project Board for their achievements and efforts in the bank’s community projects.

Mt Hagen Branch scooped the BSP 2019 Best Community Project award, under the Large Branch category for the second consecutive year for the renovation of the Mt Hagen Secondary School Basketball Court. Tabubil Branch took out the Medium Branch award for the construction of a new septic system at Wangbin Primary School.

Risk and Paramount SBU was awarded the Best Community Project by a SBU, with the renovation and extension of the Morata Well-Baby Clinic waiting area.

Lae’s Top Town Branch was awarded the 2019 Most Innovative project in PNG for the renovated Buimo Correctional Institution Services Clinic with the addition of an extra counselling room and refurbishment of the waiting area, including plumbing, air conditioning and a new 300L water tank.

For BSP’s offshore branches, BSP Samoa won the Best Community Project award for the extension of the rooftop of the Samoa Victim Support Group Centre (SVSG) to the shelter’s dining area.

BSP Solomon Islands Digital Channels Team and Point Cruz Branch took out the Innovative award for the installation of solar powered bore water supply for Auriligo Primary School, in the Guadal Canal Province.

In 2019, BSP delivered 48 projects in PNG, each to the value of K25,000 and the other offshore branches handed over 18 projects. Since 2009, BSP has completed over 400 projects totalling up to more than K10m.

(Aitape Branch Manager, Cliff Yoka, receiving the award from BSP guest and Brisbane Broncos Ambassador Petero Civonicevo)