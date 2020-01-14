Brian Bell plans major transformation

The organisation is refurbishing and transforming a new space into a shopping centre and lifestyle hub.

The Brian Bell Home Centre property was built in 2008.

It is adjacent to the existing warehouse, which is in the process of being redeveloped.

Brian Bell says to open its new attachment around March 2020, which will hold up to 18 tenancies with a mixture of services and traders.

In a media release for interested tenancies, a proposal of the largest Keynote store in the country is said to be planned with a music lesson room, and an integrated PNG Gardener offer with external and internal trading stores.

Brian Bell is already seeking interested tenants for the new shopping centre.

(Article by Jasmine Iru – third year UPNG Journalism student)