BNL to 'temporarily suspend' mining operations

“In the absence of further detail regarding the proposed transitional arrangements, the company intends to temporarily suspend mining and mineral processing operations at the Porgera Mine, in order to ensure the safety and security of employees and communities,” it said in a statement.

“Critical safety, security and environmental personnel at the mine will remain operational during this period, and mine management are hopeful that full mining operations can resume in the future.”

This decision was made following a historical announcement by Prime Minister James Marape that the Government will not extend its current Special Mining Lease (SML).

The Prime Minister said in light of long standing environmental and resettlement issues, the Special Mining Lease will not be renewed.