ANG launches travel comp

The Discover PNG Travel Pass competition was launched on Wednesday 8th of July and will run till the 18th of December, 2020.

The competition aims to get all stakeholders, including the airline, the hotels, tour operators and hire cars, involved in sustaining and boosting tourism in Papua New Guinea.

The airline’s General Manager Commercial Services, Dominic Kaumu, said: “The idea behind the competition is to encourage individuals to travel more and experience the unique beauty and diverse cultures Papua New Guinea has to offer.

“The competition encourages individuals to take trips, visit a specific destination and take part in any tour activities to score.”

Activities may include boat tours, cultural experience, diving, festivals, fishing, historical sights, sightseeing tours, trekking, water sports and wildlife watching.

In order to score, entrants must upload into their Travel Diary images of themselves participating in the activity, a copy of their E-ticket or boarding pass, and receipts for accommodation and hotel booking confirmation number, tours and activities.

“All activities, destinations and accommodation scores vary. The more activities participants are involved in, the more they score in one trip,” Kaumu added.

There will be 18 winning entries across the promotional period.

Every month, three prizes will be drawn; the top three scorers will be announced via email/contact number provided on their profile and via the ANG Destinations Facebook page.

Scores accumulated for each month will not be lost but will be tallied for the grand prize. There are three grand prizes to be won.

To be eligible to enter the competition, entrants are required to visit our website www.destinations.com.pg and login to their membership account.

Non-member can also participate, by visiting www.destinations.com.pg to open a new membership account.

Bookings can be done via tours as a package or direct. Flights to destinations have to be on Air Niugini services only.

