Additional NCSL terminals in Lae

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Vari Lahui confirmed this week that two additional terminals were installed in Lae last month at the provincial branch of Jack’s of PNG and the City Pharmacy outlet.

As part of an agreement with the City Pharmacy Group (CPL), Lahui said it is expected that all CPL shops and subsidiary businesses nationwide will have NCSL Point of Sale (PoS) terminals installed for the convenience of customers. These terminals accept Poro cards as well as other bank cards and attract very low transactional fees of K0.25 per transaction.

Electronic Banking Manager Vavine Iamo confirmed discussions are in progress to onboard additional merchants in and around Lae.

(NCSL Bank Officer Shem W going through the various functions available on the NCSL PoS terminals at Jack’s of PNG, Lae)