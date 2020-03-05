450 made redundant, not 100: Vitis

Out of the 800 staff employed, 450 have been let go following a redundancy exercise carried out by management.

Earlier it was reported that only 100 staff out of a total of 450 staff were let go.

However, Vitis Industries clarified that the correct figure was in fact that out of a total of 800 staff, 350 were retained while 450 were let go.

Vitis Industries says the redundancy exercise is crucial for the company at this point in time, due to several underlying factors, which include:

• The high cost of operations

• The government’s ban on Chinese imports due to the Coronavirus. (China is our main trading partner)

• Health hazards due to a large number of staff

• And the recent Economic crisis the country is facing

Vitids Industries says Employee’s made redundant will be paid their final entitlements and thanked for their services to the company over the years.

Vitis is a Papua New Guinean company that manufactures, distributes and retails alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages since 2002.

(Picture credit: Vitis industries)