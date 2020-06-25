‘Employer Boost’ to benefit employees

This was made possible when their Employers signed up for an ‘Employer Boost’ with Nambawan Super, topping up their compulsory 8.4% employer super contributions, with additional contributions of up to 15% for each staff member.

Nambawan Super applauded the gesture by the Employers: Full Link Limited (56 staff), Great Value Limited (19 staff), F6 Services (16 staff), Synergistic Investment Limited (16 staff) and Yang Guang Limited (27 staff); that will help to restore business confidence and staff trajectory towards a comfortable retirement.

Paul Sayer, CEO of Nambawan Super, when commending the Employers, said many reputable Employers are exploring ways to ensure staff adjust well during this difficult period, and an ‘Employer Boost’ is one of the simple steps you can take, on behalf of staff.

“Nambawan Super is encouraging Employers to consider an ‘Employer Boost’, not only for business continuity during the pandemic, but as part of a recovery package that would contribute to boosting staff morale, as staff adjust to life and work in the ‘new normal’,” Mr Sayer said.

“We know that when Employers increase their Super Contributions above what’s required by law, this sets them above the bar against other Employers and their competitors,” he said.

The benefits of an Employer Boost include:

Increasing staff loyalty and a positive brand image, with many employers yet to take the first step towards a recovery plan for staff;

Positioning employers as ‘Employers of Choice’ to attract and recruit top talent;

Allowing staff to feel financially secure for the long-term as they earn annual interest on their super with the best-performing Super provider in PNG; and,

Providing staff, a safety net and the comfort of knowing that they can better support themselves when they are no longer working.

Mr Sayer said that tough conditions brought about by the current global pandemic has forced Employers to think outside the box of ‘simply getting work done’ to manage people we care about who have become essential members of our teams or corporate families.

Nambawan Super is encouraging Employers considering an Employer Boost as part of their recovery packages, to get in touch with their Partnership Team Experts for free superannuation advice on ph: 309 5262 or email: CallCentre@nambawansuper.com.pg.

“Our Partnership Team can also address any questions about Employer Super Contributions or other superannuation topics you would like to learn more about, and connect you to the best Nambawan Super team members to resolve any existing enquiries you may have,” he said.

The addition of five new Employers brings the total number of Employers currently providing an Employer Boost to nine (9), with PNG Power, Gaming Control Board, National ICT Authority and Nambawan Super already offering support to staff through employer boosts.

Picture: Proud Nambawan Super employer boost recipients from Synergistic Investment (Wi Can) and Yang Guang Trading Ltd. (Credit: Nambawan Super)